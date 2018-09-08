Jesus Take The Wheel: 14-Year-Old Charged With Rape And Murder Of 83-Year-Old Baltimore Woman

Baltimore Teen Accused Of Rape And Murder Of 83-year-old

Tyrone Harvin became Balitmore’s youngest murder suspect in 2018 by allegedly killing the city’s oldest murder victim in 2018 according to The Baltimore Sun.

The 14-year-old boy, who will be charged as an adult, is thought to have beaten and raped 83-year-old Dorothy Mae Neal. Harvin faces first-degree murder, rape and additional counts of sex offenses and various degrees of assault.

“Almost 70 years separate our victim and suspect,” police spokesman T.J. Smith said at a news conference Friday. “It’s sad all the way around. There’s some systematic failure in the 14-year-old’s life to allow us to be here talking about him being accused of murder and rape. It’s just a very tragic situation all the way around.”

In Baltimore, children 14-years-old or older who are charged with murder, rape or sex assault are automatically charged as adults.

The octogenarian had not been seen for several days and a neighbor called the police who found her unresponsive in her home and transported to the hospital where she died the following day.

If this kid is truly guilty of this crime then let the court do with him what they please. Sick lil’ bastard.