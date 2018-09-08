Man, Get Some Rest! Watch As A Man Sleep-Driving A Work Van Miraculously Survives Dramatic, Near-Fatal Head-On Collision [Video]

So, backstory: According to NY Post, the man driving the white van happened to doze off at the wheel, drifting into oncoming traffic and crashing head-on with a truck. Somehow, even though the entire front end of his vehicle crumpled up like aluminum foil…as you can see, the crash only jostled him awake. Both the drowsy driver and the truck operator left the accident completely unharmed.

Getty/NY Post