Scarface Battling Lung Cancer (Exclusive)

Houston Rapper Diagnosed With Cancer

Scarface is fighting for his life against an aggressive and deadly form of cancer, BOSSIP has learned.

The veteran Houston rapper is battling lung cancer after years of “chain-smoking” cigarettes and marijuana, according to a source close to the star.

Scarface, whose real name is Brad T. Jordan, has been receiving treatment for the lung disease in his native Houston at Memorial Hermann Medical Center, which is renown for exceptional oncological care, the source said.

We’re told his condition has been up and down, and he had a close call a few months ago, telephoning a loved one in tears to complain that he was having trouble breathing and he believed it was the end.

However, the former “Geto Boys” member was able to bounce back and has booked a number of performances and other engagements since. He is now set to be in New York City this weekend for a show at the Source360 Conference and Festival in Brooklyn.

Scarface has not commented on the diagnosis, and we’ve also repeatedly reached out to his lawyer for comment.

Lung cancer disproportionately impacts the African-American community compared with other ethnic groups, and African-Americans are more likely to develop the disease and die from it, according to the American Lung Association.