The King Showing Love To The Queens: LeBron James Unveils His First Women’s Sneaker Inspired And Designed By Black Women

- By Bossip Staff
(Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

LeBron James and the designers of Harlem Fashion Row teamed to create his newest “LBJ 16” basketball sneakers with Nike. This is the first time in history women have ever designed any of his signature shoes.. Kimberly Golson, Undra Duncan and Fe Noel (all women of color) worked with one of Nike’s global basketball footwear designers to create the historic sneaker.

The LBJ 16 sneaker was released September 7th on the Nike SNKR app, and sold out in less than five minutes.

 

 

NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 04: LeBron James attends the Harlem’s Fashion Row fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Capitale on September 4, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

 

The  campaign has been named “STRONGEST” and features the most powerful black women in his life including photos of his wife Savannah, daughter Zhuri, his mom Gloria, and other women like Serena Williams, Lena Laithe, and a long list of popular female media figures.

LeBron’s speech at the HFR awards he talked about how important Black women are to our community and how the black women around him inspire him daily. Just more dope moves coming from LeBron’s camp and Nike, kudos to them.

 

NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 04: The Nike HFR x LeBron 16 sneaker on display at Harlem’s Fashion Row on September 4, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Comments

