Nobody Wins When The Family Feuds: Drake Brings Meek Mill On Stage To Officially Squash Beef

Drake Brought Out Meek Mill On Stage In Boston To Squash Beef

“Meek Mill, that’s my brother..” were the words Drake spoke to the crowd at the TD Garden after Meek performed “Dreams and Nightmares Intro”, signaling the end of the longstanding beef between the two artists.

Drake brings out @MeekMill for his Dreams and Nightmares intro tonight in Boston. #AATTM pic.twitter.com/msfcegt5xz — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) September 9, 2018

Drake saying use him and Meek Mill squashing their beef as an example. #AATTM pic.twitter.com/nPi7rr1D2k — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) September 9, 2018

The beef initially flared up in 2015 after Meek went after Drake, accusing him of hiring ghostwriters to write his songs. Drake fired back relentlessly dropping diss track after diss track and created a moment in Hip Hop and a classic rap beef that’s lasted almost 4 years. Things simmered down after Drake offered words of support after while Meek was serving time in prison for probation violation, but this performance makes things official.

Hopefully other popular artists follow suit and end their beefs and get back to making dope music.

