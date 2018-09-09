Nobody Wins When The Family Feuds: Drake Brings Meek Mill On Stage To Officially Squash Beef
Drake Brought Out Meek Mill On Stage In Boston To Squash Beef
“Meek Mill, that’s my brother..” were the words Drake spoke to the crowd at the TD Garden after Meek performed “Dreams and Nightmares Intro”, signaling the end of the longstanding beef between the two artists.
The beef initially flared up in 2015 after Meek went after Drake, accusing him of hiring ghostwriters to write his songs. Drake fired back relentlessly dropping diss track after diss track and created a moment in Hip Hop and a classic rap beef that’s lasted almost 4 years. Things simmered down after Drake offered words of support after while Meek was serving time in prison for probation violation, but this performance makes things official.
Hopefully other popular artists follow suit and end their beefs and get back to making dope music.
Sixers co-owner Michael Rubin tipped off fans before the reunion by posting Meek’s wrist with his Drake credential…
Rubin also posted a pair of performance videos.
Drake posted a photo of the pair dapping it up onstage with the following caption:
This really gave me peace of mind tonight. Healing and moving forward created one of the most electric and gratifying moments of my career. @meekmill I’m happy that you are home and that we could find our way back to our joint purpose 🙏🏽🙌🏽 (Cue the Kevin Garnett “anything is possible” adlib)
Meek posted the same image but kept his caption simple:
MEEK MILL X @champagnepapi WE BOTH HAPPY AS SH*TTT! 😁😁