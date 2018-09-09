Big Hair Don’t Care: Malaysia Pargo Reveals Her Natural Hair On Instagram… And She Got INCHES!!!

Malaysia Pargo’s Natural Hair Is Beautiful

We may be accustomed to seeing Malaysia Pargo all glammed up on reality tv but the “Basketball Wives” beauty is stunning without makeup or extensions! A naturally gorgeous Malaysia posted a selfie Saturday revealing she’d just unraveled her braids and was in some need of assistance from her good friend and stylist Nikk to tame her glorious mane!

How beautiful is that?! We love it Malaysia. It’s yours so if you prefer to have Nikk press it that’s cool BUT we think it would be awesome for Malaysia to rock a big beautiful fro sometimes. Don’t you think that’d be dope?!

Malaysia’s done a lot of different looks. What have been some of your faves?