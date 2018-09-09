Watch Serena Williams Address Umpire’s Unfairness At US Open “I Don’t Cheat To Win, I’d Rather Lose” [VIDEO]

Serena Williams Accused Of Coaching Violation By Umpire In U.S. Open

Serena Williams has had another rough go at the U.S. Open finals yet again. In case you missed the news, Serena was defeated by Naomi Osaka in Saturday’s Grand Slam match between the two accomplished players, but many felt (perhaps rightfully so) that umpire Carlos Ramos played too much of a role in the outcome of the game after first penalizing Williams for coaching after Patrick Mouratoglou gave her a thumbs up.

You can watch the whole drama unfold in the full highlights posted below — but what basically happened is Serena informed the umpire that she doesn’t get coached in her matches and she doesn’t need to cheat to win and would rather lose. Ramos seems to agree that he got it wrong but when Serena demands an apology he fails to offer one. Frustrated at the loss of a point, Serena breaks her racket and is penalized by Ramos again. Still looking for an apology Serena continues to voice her displeasure at Ramos, and calls him a thief for taking her point. He then issues a third penalty — this time costing Serena the match and resulting in a win for Osaka. Watch below:

You will notice that Serena repeatedly comments that men in tennis have behaved much worse with far less serious consequences. Do you think that she’s absolutely right in this case, or should she have let up on Ramos — particularly given her history at the US Open in past years?

The great thing about Serena is despite all the drama, she refused to stay down about the outcome of the game and offered support and love to Naomi Osaka during the awards presentation. Hit the flip to see.