Watch Serena Williams Address Umpire’s Unfairness At US Open “I Don’t Cheat To Win, I’d Rather Lose” [VIDEO]

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 4

Tennis player Serena Williams talks to Umpire Carlos Ramos on his call of coaching against Williams at the 2018 U.S. Open in New York, NY. Afterwards, Williams pleaded her case to US Open officials Brian Earley, Tournament Referee and Donna Kelso, WTA Supervisor.

SplashNews.com

Serena Williams Accused Of Coaching Violation By Umpire In U.S. Open

Serena Williams has had another rough go at the U.S. Open finals yet again. In case you missed the news, Serena was defeated by Naomi Osaka in Saturday’s Grand Slam match between the two accomplished players, but many felt (perhaps rightfully so) that umpire Carlos Ramos played too much of a role in the outcome of the game after first penalizing Williams for coaching after Patrick Mouratoglou gave her a thumbs up.

Tennis player Serena Williams talks to Umpire Carlos Ramos on his call of coaching against Williams at the 2018 U.S. Open in New York, NY. Afterwards, Williams pleaded her case to US Open officials Brian Earley, Tournament Referee and Donna Kelso, WTA Supervisor.

SplashNews.com

You can watch the whole drama unfold in the full highlights posted below — but what basically happened is Serena informed the umpire that she doesn’t get coached in her matches and she doesn’t need to cheat to win and would rather lose. Ramos seems to agree that he got it wrong but when Serena demands an apology he fails to offer one. Frustrated at the loss of a point, Serena breaks her racket and is penalized by Ramos again. Still looking for an apology Serena continues to voice her displeasure at Ramos, and calls him a thief for taking her point. He then issues a third penalty — this time costing Serena the match and resulting in a win for Osaka. Watch below:

You will notice that Serena repeatedly comments that men in tennis have behaved much worse with far less serious consequences. Do you think that she’s absolutely right in this case, or should she have let up on Ramos — particularly given her history at the US Open in past years?

The great thing about Serena is despite all the drama, she refused to stay down about the outcome of the game and offered support and love to Naomi Osaka during the awards presentation. Hit the flip to see.

Tennis players Naomi Osaka hides her face and cries while standing next to Serena Williams during the trophy presentation ceremony for the Single Women's Title at the 2018 U.S. Open in New York, NY. Serena Williams would then comfort her and the two would get their trophies.

SplashNews.com

Kudos to Serena for rising above:

Tennis player Serena Williams competes in the women's singles finals at the 2018 U.S. Open in New York, NY. Naomi Osaka defeated Serena Williams.

SplashNews.com

Peep Serena’s press conference as well:

Tennis players Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams hold their respective trophies during the trophy presentation ceremony for the Women's singes title at the 2018 U.S. Open in New York, NY.

SplashNews.com

Osaka is such a special player. Congratulations to her and kudos to the both of them for remaining positive toward one another despite the awkward situation. What did you think of the Open highlights?

Video Link & Embed Code
Link: https://bossip.com/1666837/watch-serena-williams-address-umpires-unfairness-at-us-open-i-dont-cheat-to-win-id-rather-lose-video/
PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
1234
Categories: Ballers, Bangers, For Discussion

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

  • http://blacknewszone.com/2018/09/09/seen-on-the-scene-alicia-keys-la-la-anthony-and-kelly-rowland-root-for-serena-williams-at-the-u-s-open/ Seen On The Scene: Alicia Keys, La La Anthony And Kelly Rowland Root For Serena Williams At The U.S. Open | Black News Zone

    […] Serena Williams certainly had the full support of her family at the US Open final Saturday, with best friends La La Anthony and Kelly Rowland joining her family box, which also included Anna Wintour, Serena’s mom Oracene Price, sister Venus Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian. […]

  • http://tanndera.com/pin/seen-on-the-scene-alicia-keys-la-la-anthony-and-kelly-rowland-root-for-serena-williams-at-the-u-s-open/ Seen On The Scene: Alicia Keys, La La Anthony And Kelly Rowland Ro ... | Tanndera

    […] Serena Williams certainly had the full support of her family at the US Open final Saturday, with best friends La La Anthony and Kelly Rowland joining her family box, which also included Anna Wintour, Serena’s mom Oracene Price, sister Venus Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian. […]

blog comments powered by Disqus