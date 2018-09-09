Seen On The Scene: Alicia Keys, La La Anthony And Kelly Rowland Root For Serena Williams At The U.S. Open

As you can imagine, the crowd was super passionate about the match, which ended with Serena bowing to 20-year-old Naomi Osaka (6-2 and 6-4 ). Besides Serena’s box, there were also a gang of celebs in the Grey Goose Suite to watch the match. Hit the flip to see who came through.

Serena Williams certainly had the full support of her family at the US Open final Saturday, with best friends La La Anthony and Kelly Rowland joining her family box, which also included Anna Wintour, Serena’s mom Oracene Price, sister Venus Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian.

Serena Williams’ close friends, Hollywood A-listers and Victoria Secret models – Alicia Keys, Suki Waterhouse, Alessandra Ambrosia, Danai Gurira and Josephine Skriver – mixed and mingled at the Grey Goose Suite to watch the US Open Women’s Final, which they surely thought would go a different way.

The elite crowd cheered vociferously throughout the match for their dear friend and were deeply shocked by newcomer Naomi Osaka’s upset of the tennis powerhouse. Alicia Keys was with Serena moments before she stepped on the court to wish her good luck and stood by her friend’s side after the emotional end to the match. As Serena congratulated Naomi on her win, Alicia commented to the group at the Grey Goose Suite and said with a smile “Serena is always a class act.”

Victoria’s Secret angels Josephine Skriver and Alessandra Ambrosia were likewise stunned by the turn of events. Alessandra assuaged her disappointment in a distinctly un-Angel way – by indulging in copious amounts of bacon. She asked the bartender for “extra bacon” on her Grey Goose Bloody Mary and her wish was quickly granted. But per the usual, Alessandra and Josephine’s style was on point. Josephine sported a double-breasted pinstripe mini-dress, which she complimented with an OFF WHITE by Virgil Abloh belt—an accessory she admitted to swiping from her boyfriend Alexander Deleon’s closet! Alessandra said hello to fall with cutoff jeans and white leather boots. Actress Suki Waterhouse’s style game also did not disappoint as she wore a casually elegant outfit consisting of a white cutout blouse matched with boyfriend jeans, accented by a pink leather purse.

Oh and it looks like we may need to keep an eye on Danai Gurira and Trevor Noah…

Sparks flew between Blank Panther star Danai Gurira and The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah – who was seated in the suite next door – as they engaged in deep conversation throughout the evening. The perennially chic actress caught the attention of Trevor with black jeans matched with a colorblock yellow, red, navy and white blouse.

Throughout the evening, the crowd enjoyed the Grey Goose Honey Deuce, the official cocktail of the US Open. The drink, comprised of lemonade, Grey Goose vodka, and raspberry liqueur, fueled the high-profile talent through the women’s final match.