Got It From Her Mama: Erykah Badu Duets With Daughter Puma For Your Viewing Pleasure [VIDEO]
Erykah Badu’s Daughter Puma Is Her Spitting Image
Erykah Badu shared a video that featured her eldest daughter Puma over the weekend and she is looking more and more like her mother every day!
Sounding like her too! Puma and Mars are both beautiful girls. So much talent in that family!
Hit the flip to see what else Erykah was doing on the gram over the weekend.
Erykah also celebrated Saturn going direct. We’re not sure what exactly that means but we’ll take Erykah’s cue that it’s a good thing. Feel free to fill us in in the comments if you have some insight!