Does Hov Know?! Twitter Imploded Over Kanye Announcing ‘Watch The Throne 2’ Is “Coming Soon”

Is A Watch The Throne Sequel Seriously In The Works?

Kanye West is slowly making his way back into the hearts of some people that had hopped off the Ye train over his recent outbursts. While he’s on a mission to repair his relationship with Drake before the week’s end, everything about Kanye’s relationship with Jay Z is still pretty much up in the air–at least as far as the public is concerned.

On Saturday, Kanye tweeted that a follow-up to Watch The Throne–his 2011 collaboration album with Jay Z–is “coming soon,” and the reactions were all over the place.

Some people were excited, a lot of people were confused, and most were just wondering if Hov knows about this project at all. Could the former brotherly pair be back in one another’s good graces? Would Kanye dare make a Throne 2 with someone other than Jay?

Check out some of the best replies below that sum up how the internet is feeling about the possibility of Watch The Throne 2.

Throne 2 will come right after Detox by Dre — Stephan (@slcrudu1906) September 9, 2018