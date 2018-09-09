Knotty By Nature: Pettiest Reactions To Cardi Almost Bloody Shoe Battering Nicki Minaj

Nicki & Cardi’s Almost Scuffle Sparks Petty Chaos

This year’s star-studded Harper’s Bazaar Icon Party was overshadowed by the almost fisticuffs between shoe-throwing Cardi B (who wanted all the fancy event smoke) and scary Nicki Minaj (who unleashed her pet goon Rah Ali on Cardi) that shook up NY Fashion Week, leveled up the growing beef between the feuding Rap queens and sparked hilarious PETTY Twitter chaos.

Peep the pettiest reactions to Cardi’s almost kerfuffle with Nicki Minaj on the flip.