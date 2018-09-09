Brandi Maxiell’s Hubby Confesses To Creepin’ With Over 50 Women, Says He’s Smashed 341 Total

SMFH…

Jason Maxiell Confesses To Cheating On Brandi Maxiell With Over 50 Women

Brandi Maxiell’s tumultuous marriage is taking center stage. The former “Basketball Wives L.A.” star and her hubby Jason Maxiell are appearing on “Iyanla Fix My Life” to repair their relationship—and it looks like things are going left.

During a sitdown with Iyanla, Brandi, and Jason, Iyanla gets Jason to confess to sleeping with more than FIFTY WOMEN while married to Brandi. A disgusted Brandi says she thought he only slept with 8.



W—–T—–F?!

Not only that, later Jason who admits to drinking at least 4 beers a day, says he’s slept with 341 women total in his life and admits that he doesn’t know why.



Damn, damn, damn!

Do YOU think Brandi should pull the plug on her marriage???