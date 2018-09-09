Tiffany Haddish Wins Her First Emmy For ‘Saturday Night Live’ Hosting Gig

Tiffany Haddish Wins For Her First Emmy Nomination

Tiffany Haddish has had quite the year–and from the looks of it, she’s not going anywhere any time soon.

During this week’s Creative Arts Emmy Awards, the actress and comedian ended up winning her first Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for hosting Saturday Night Live. Haddish beat out other SNL alum Molly Shannon, Maya Rudolph and Tina Fey, who were all nominated in the same category for their respective hosting gigs this past season.

At the time of her episode, Tiffant was celebrated for making history as the first black female stand-up comic to host the show in its 43 season run. This new accolade makes her the second black comedian to win for hosting, right after David Chappelle.

The 70th Creative Arts Emmy Awards were handed out over two days, on Sept. 8 and 9, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. A telecast of the awards will air Saturday, Sept. 15, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on FXX.