Poor Thang: Moniece Begs To Be Released From Her ‘Life Sucking’ Love & Hip Hop Contract

Moniece Slaughter Asks To Be Released From “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood”

Moniece Slaughter is completely fed up with “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood”, so much so that she’s begging to be released from the show. The reality star who’s been vocal about wanting to leave reality TV behind is once again publicly claiming that she’s done with filming.

According to Moniece, she begrudgingly came back this year but the series has “sucked the life out of her.” Not only that, she took part in outpatient therapy and medication to cope— but now she can’t take it anymore.

“As I have a moment to reflect. Peace and quiet. Just me, by myself. There are a few things I wanna get off my chest. I want to thank @monascottyoung @stefateaser & @msrocc68 for this opportunity and platform. It’s allowed me to be able to financially provide for myself and my son. Secondly, I have to thank everybody that encourages me and supports me and has grown with me over the past 5 seasons. Since Season 1 until now. There comes a time when we (adults), have to be honest with ourselves. A while ago. I arrived at a place where I realized continuing to come back (when I felt myself slipping emotionally/mentally) was doing me more harm than good. But after being told no to a clean release, and not being able to pursue other avenues in television; I simply returned to ensure my son was taken care of. At the top of this season, when I was told no to a release, I had a complete mental breakdown. I chose to intensive outpatient therapy and medication. But today, I’m in a place where I absolutely can not take any more. For any reason. I’m miserable. I have completely run out of steam. I have no more to give to this franchise. It’s sucked the life out of me. My depression. My anxiety. My sleep deprivation. My weight loss. Are at an all time high. And with a slightly teary stare, I am begging you. Humbly. Desperately. Please. Release me. I don’t know how else to drive it home. But I feel like I’ve run out of options. Just release me. Let me go. And let’s be thankful for 5 amazing seasons. But I need off this ride. For my sanity. For my son. For myself. I neeeeeeeeddddd to be released. #withlove❤️”

Wow, wow, wow—outpatient therapy? Medication? Clearly, reality TV isn’t what it’s cracked up to be.

Do you think Mona Scott Young’s crew should release her???