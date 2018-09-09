Rumor Control: Dallas Cop Who Killed Botham Jean In ‘Wrong Apartment’ Case Did NOT Know Him

Officer Amber Guyger Did Not Know Botham Jean Before Killing Him

Officer Amber Guyger did not know the black man she fatally shot in that “wrong apartment” shooting.

As previously reported Dallas Officer Guyger shot Botham Shem Jean after she walked into what she reportedly believed to be her own apartment at the South Side Flats, located only about a block away from police headquarters.

Since then rumors have run rampant that the officer and the victim actually knew each other and previously dated. A picture of them allegedly together then surfaced on social media.

According to WFAA however, that’s completely untrue. A source with knowledge of the investigation told WFAA that rumors that the two knew each other and/or were involved are false.

Attorney Lee Merritt, who is representing Jean’s family, also said that Jean did not know Guyger, according to family members. “We have nothing to substantiate those claims,” Merritt told reporters at a press conference Saturday.

Guyger is currently on administrative leave.