WoMEn aRe EMoTioNal: A Gallery Of Famous MEN Getting In Fistfights And Embarrassing Themselves In Public

Famous Men Who Got Into Fistfights

There’s been a lot of talk lately about decor in the Cardi B and Nicki Minaj scuffle that happened over the weekend. There was talk that Cardi and Nicki took their perceived ratchedness mainstream. How dare they fight in front of white folks? Why don’t they act like ladies? Well, let’s keep that same energy for men because there’s a loooooooong history of men getting into fights in public that we need to address.

Ready? Good. Take a look at men who needed some decorum in their lives.