WoMEn aRe EMoTioNal: A Gallery Of Famous MEN Getting In Fistfights And Embarrassing Themselves In Public
Famous Men Who Got Into Fistfights
There’s been a lot of talk lately about decor in the Cardi B and Nicki Minaj scuffle that happened over the weekend. There was talk that Cardi and Nicki took their perceived ratchedness mainstream. How dare they fight in front of white folks? Why don’t they act like ladies? Well, let’s keep that same energy for men because there’s a loooooooong history of men getting into fights in public that we need to address.
Ready? Good. Take a look at men who needed some decorum in their lives.
Jay Z – He allegedly stabbed one Un Rivera over his album leaking. Mans had to go to trial for it and everything.
Drake and Chris Brown – They had a bottle-tossing fight in the club over Rihanna and nothing happened besides a few cuts
Diddy and Drake – They got into a fight outside of the club and Diddy allegedly laid the beatdown.
Jamie Foxx and LL Cool J – They got into a nasty fistfight on the set of Any Given Sunday but have since reconciled
Young Buck – Remember when he went ham on some random thuggery at an award show?
Kid Rock and Tommy Lee – They got into an altercation at the 2007 VMAs while Alicia Keys was performing. The audacity.
All Rose and Tommy Hilfiger – They got into a little scuffle at Rosario Dawson’s birthday party…of all random places.
Ghostface and Mase – Rumor has it that Ghost cracked Mase’s jaw but everyone has been hush hush about it since
Ja Rule and 50 Cent – The rumors of their fights and scuffles are legendary before they even made songs about one another.