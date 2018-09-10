You Know Who Made His Surprise Return To Insecure (Looking Like A Snack) And Burned Twitter To Ashes

You Know Who Made His Surprise Insecure Return

BEWARE: INSECURE SPOILERS BELOW

You still here? Good.

BECAUSE LAWRENCE IS BYKE! Alert the hive. Get in formation. Call the authorities. There’s a parade coming. Lawrence is back in this bih. We knew this day would come, because we never strayed from the belief of our savior. The prophecy foretold that one day Lawrence would be back in our lives and, boom, he’s here.

Now, of course this presents quite the conundrum for Issa. She’s in a love square with Daniel, the Light Eyed Ferris Wheel Pipe Layer and now Lawrence. What’s a woman to do?

Y’all: “I know Issa ain’t bout to let Lawrence slide back into her life…” Lawrence: pic.twitter.com/QfpcIZ7tst — Phonte (@phontigallo) September 10, 2018

We don’t know, but we know what we’re gonna do. Celebrate Lawrence’s returnnnnnnn!