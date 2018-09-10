Tr3yway: Nicki Minaj And Tekashi 6ix9ine Colorfully Kick It At NYFW [Photos]

Nicki Minaj And “FEFE” Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine Spotted At Opening Ceremony Fashion Week Show

Nicki Minaj showed up to New York Fashion Week last night looking BRIGHT and unbothered. After her much talked about fight with Cardi B just a few nights ago, Nicki awas spotted looking paparazzi ready. This time, she left Rah Ali home.

Nicki arrived to an Opening Ceremony Fashion Show, wearing a bright yellow jacket and pink PVC dress. After the presentation, Nicki and Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine left the party together. Nicki has expressed her adoration for 6ix9ine on Queen Radio and elsewhere, despite the rapper’s controversial reputation.

Ironically, Tekashi also wore bright yellow and they both rocked similar hair. Do you think is was a coincidence?? Hit the flip for more of their NYFW get ups and tell us if you’re feeling them!