Heavenly Faces: Meet The Black Victoria’s Secret Angels Of 2018

Meet All The MELANINY Models Casted For Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2018

The weather is breaking soon, and that means the coveted Victoria’s Secret fashion show is right around the corner in the fashion world. Hundred of models have tried but only few made it. This year, lots of BEAUTIFUL brown sisters made the cut. These seriously must be the most diverse group yet.

Previously, we reported that Winnie Harlow was casted. Duckie Thot also shared that she made it, in this heart felt clip for instagram…

Hit the flip to see what other beautiful SISTAS made the cut.