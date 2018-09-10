Heavenly Faces: Meet The Black Victoria’s Secret Angels Of 2018
Meet All The MELANINY Models Casted For Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2018
The weather is breaking soon, and that means the coveted Victoria’s Secret fashion show is right around the corner in the fashion world. Hundred of models have tried but only few made it. This year, lots of BEAUTIFUL brown sisters made the cut. These seriously must be the most diverse group yet.
Previously, we reported that Winnie Harlow was casted. Duckie Thot also shared that she made it, in this heart felt clip for instagram…
Dreams do come true. Lost for words right now. I’m just a normal girl from Tottenham who’s been given the opportunity to show the world who I am. So excited to announce that I will be in the Victoria Secret’s show 2018!!!! Forever grateful to everyone who has helped me on this journey so far! Onwards and Upwards ❤️❤️❤️ #vsfs2018
Cheyenne Maya Carty
Words cannot describe how happy and honored I am announcing that I will be walking the Victoria secret fashion show this year, Looking forward to sharing the runway with all the powerful and beautiful women in the show. Thank you so much to the entire Victoria secret team @10magazine @monica.mitro @ed_razek @johndavidpfeiffer @victoriassecret for believing in me again ❤️ Indeed God’s time is always the best🙏🏽
I DID IT OMG 💗 if words could make justice to what i feel right now i would try to find a thousand of them and to describe what i am going through right now. as time rushes by i can only feel more and more overwhelmed by having one of my lifetime dreams coming true. every step i took with alongside all these amazing beings who have believed in me have brought me to simply tell you: I WILL BE WALKING FOR @victoriassecret 2018 SHOW #vsfashionshow thank you soooo much @victoriassecret ❤️🇵🇹
OH MY GAHHHH 💗💗💗 All glory to God!!!!! Never in a million years would I have imagined to be a part of this year’s annual #VSFashionShow , I am beyond thankful and so honored to be chosen to represent their brand and be a role model for all types of women and all shades of beauty! I will only hope to inspire you all to follow your dreams because anything is possible! Go shake up the world baby! Huge thankyou to my mom, and management @one.1nyc @onemanagement and the entire VS Team @victoriassecret #edrazek @johndavidpfeiffer @michellepriano @monica.mitro #VSAngel Words can’t express how excited I am! You all literally made this girl’s dream come true – i 💕
Duckie Thot
Winnie Harlow