Slay Sisters: Kelly Rowland & Lala Dripped Godiva Talenti Deliciousness The ENTIRE Weekend
- By Bossip Staff
Kelly & Lala Dazzle Fashion Week & The US Open
Godiva Talenti Goddesses Kelly Rowland and Lala Anthony had their feet on our necks as they slayyyed NY Fashion week with Instagram-scorching looks then dazzled at the US Open during a visually delicious weekend that we absolutely had to share with you.
Peep Kelly & Lala’s Godiva Talenti deliciousness over the weekend on the flip.
Feature photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Harper’s Bazaar