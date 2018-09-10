Rockstar Robbery: Post Malone Was The Target Of Violent Home Invasion, 1 Man Pistol Whipped

Post Malone Targeting In Violent Home Invasion

If you’re a celebrity living in the Los Angeles area, you might wanna up your home security.

According to TMZ, Post Malone was the target of home invaders who were looking to relieve him of his jewels and cash. Unfortunately, someone who ISN’T Post Malone and has no connection to him suffered a violent attack.

Three Men smashed a window and entered the home on September 1 and began yelling “Where’s Post Malone?!?” before stealing $20,000 in cash and jewels. Thing is, Post hasn’t lived at the home in months.

At this time, police are trying to determine if this home invasion is connected to the Rae Sremmurd robbery that took place hours after this incident.

S#!t is real out west. Protect your neck and guard your grill.