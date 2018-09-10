John Legend Makes History As The First Black Man To “EGOT” With Emmy Win

Him And His Wife Aren’t Taking It Lightly

John Legend is literally winning ALL the awards.

After already winning an Oscar, a Tony, and a Grammy, many people were on the edge of their seats, wondering if John would secure the Emmy to officially EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony).

Well the time has arrived and Legend has officially made history. At the Creative Arts Emmys on Sunday, Jesus Christ Superstar, Live in Concert was named Outstanding Variety Special. Legend served as a producer for the project along with Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, and they all went home with a gold statue. Legend was also nominated for an acting Emmy for his role in the NBC production, but didn’t win.

However, his one Emmy was enough because it officially made Legend the first Black man to EGOT. Legend won an Oscar back in 2015 for Best Original Song “Glory” from Selma. He won a Tony for producing Jitney, which won Best Revival of a Play back in 2017.

As for Grammys, Legend won 10 of them thangs for his various hit songs. With his Tony win, Legend is not only the first Black man to EGOT, but he ties with songwriter Robert Lopez as being the youngest person to ever achieve such a feet.

Whoopi Goldberg was the first Black woman to EGOT back in 2002 when she received a Tony award as a producer for the musical Thoroughly Modern Millie. Her other awards include an Oscar for the 1990 movie Ghost, a Grammy for her comedy recording Whoopi Goldberg Original Broadway Show Record, and multiple Emmys, including one for Outstanding Talk Show Host for The View (an award she shares with four co-hosts).

Other EGOT kings and queens include folks like Mel Brooks, Rita Moreno and Audrey Hepburn.

With John added to this list, him and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, definitely aren’t taking the accomplishment lightly. They reveled in his all-gold awards shelf on Instagram…

They even had a lovely morning of post-awards show “EGOT pancakes.”

Hey, no need in being humble.