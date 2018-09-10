PowerFinale: People Can’t Believe THIS Character Finally Died—But What Does The Cast Think?

Were you watching???

“Power” Finale Reactions

It’s finally over for one character on “Power” whose been irritating fans for five seasons—and NO, unfortunately, it wasn’t Tariq.

****SPOILERS AHEAD****

Angela Valdez seemingly met her demise during the finale in a shocking twist. After Angela is given 24 hours to decide if she’s going to cooperate with federal prosecutors and implicate Ghost, Tasha, herself and Tommy, a barrage of events happen.

Kiesha pledges to be Tommy’s ride or die, Tommy finds out that Ghost plotted to have him kill his own father, Tasha’s lawyer bae Silver reappears to “help her”, Ghost kills lawyer bae, and Dre once again dodges death by hopping into an FBI van and entering witness protection.

Dre wants to find a way out. Watch and live tweet along with us during the #PowerFinale, starting NOW on @STARZ. pic.twitter.com/IXk0SkEHor — Power (@Power_STARZ) September 10, 2018

Most shocking, however, is the final scene where Ghost asks Angela if she’s come forward as witness against him before she pushes him out of the way of Tommy’s gunfire and takes a bullet to the chest.

And while some folks aren’t convinced showrunner Courtney Kemp would kill off Angela…

I know I’ve always said Angela should just die but sheesh I never aCtUaLLy ment it #PowerStarz #PowerTV pic.twitter.com/ws3z7izVTP — Nica (@brownbae913) September 9, 2018

Angela Is Not Dead On Power❗️ — #LongLive2️⃣9️⃣ (@_VarooHardy) September 10, 2018

others are celebrating.

Finally watched #Power and I am soooooo relieved that Angela Valdez is finally dead!!! — SRaynell (@SonniDaze) September 10, 2018

Finally lol I been waiting for Angela to get wacked on #power since season 3 lol bout damn time 👏👏👏 #powertv pic.twitter.com/Dl8LKmJ7tq — Balance510 (@Balance510) September 9, 2018

Do you think Angela ValDEAD is really gone???

See what Courtney Kemp has to say on the flip.