PowerFinale: People Can’t Believe THIS Character Finally Died—But What Does The Cast Think?

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 28: The cast of "Power" attends the Season 5 Premiere at Radio City Music Hall on June 28, 2018 in New York City.

(Photo by Mark Sagliocco/FilmMagic)

Were you watching???

“Power” Finale Reactions

It’s finally over for one character on “Power” whose been irritating fans for five seasons—and NO, unfortunately, it wasn’t Tariq.

****SPOILERS AHEAD****
Angela Valdez seemingly met her demise during the finale in a shocking twist. After Angela is given 24 hours to decide if she’s going to cooperate with federal prosecutors and implicate Ghost, Tasha, herself and Tommy, a barrage of events happen.

Kiesha pledges to be Tommy’s ride or die, Tommy finds out that Ghost plotted to have him kill his own father, Tasha’s lawyer bae Silver reappears to “help her”, Ghost kills lawyer bae, and Dre once again dodges death by hopping into an FBI van and entering witness protection.

Most shocking, however, is the final scene where Ghost asks Angela if she’s come forward as witness against him before she pushes him out of the way of Tommy’s gunfire and takes a bullet to the chest.

And while some folks aren’t convinced showrunner Courtney Kemp would kill off Angela…

others are celebrating.

Do you think Angela ValDEAD is really gone???

Sheri Determan/WENN.com

Courtney Kemp told TVLine that: “Lela [Angela Valdez] is in season 6, but I can’t say what she’s doing.”

Not only that, she told Entertainment Weekly this; “Angela’s not dead. She’s just shot.”

