Cops Kill People: Amber Guyger Arrested And Charged With Manslaughter For Shooting Death Of Unarmed Black Neighbor Botham Jean

Amber Guyger Charged With Manslaughter For Killing Neighbor

Amber Guyger, a Dallas police officer, was arrested last night and charged with manslaughter according to DailyMail.

Last week we reported on the hard-to-believe story in which Amber walked into the wrong apartment and shot and killed the unarmed Black resident, 26-year-old Botham Jean.

Within an hour, Guyger had posted a $300,000 bond and was allowed the courtesy of leaving through the rear of the jail to avoid the mob of reporters standing out front.

Rumors of Guyger and Jean knowing each other have been dispelled, yet a video that began circulating this weekend brought much cynicism on social media.

The penalty for manslaughter is 2 to 20 years in prison. We’ll be keeping a close eye on this case to see if this heffa gets what she really deserves.