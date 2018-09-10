Petty SZN: Watch Kanye West Beg To Eject Reporter From Event Over Kim K, Tyson Beckford Beef [Video]

Kanye Ejects Reporter For Asking About Tyson Beckford

Yeezy flexed all of his little power over the weekend during an event. According to the TMZ video, Kanye gave organizers at Ralph Lauren’s 50th anniversary party an ultimatum — kick a certain reporter out of the event, or he’d leave. Apparently, the reported asked him question about Tyson Beckford, who bickered with his wife Kim Kardashian on social media.

“Ralph Lauren will be very ashamed you asked that trash question.”