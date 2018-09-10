Rest In Peace: Dominican Fashion Blogger Kyrzayda Rodriguez Passes Away Following Battle With Cancer
Kyrzayda Rodriguez Inspired Hundreds Of Thousands With Fashion And Battle With Cancer
Another angel has got her wings.
We’re sad to report that fashion blogger Kyrzayda Rodriguez has passed away following her battle with stomach cancer. Rodriguez inspired hundreds of thousands of people with her sense of style, grace and even the difficult moments she shared since being diagnosed.
Thursday Kyrzayda had a final Instagram Live broadcast whee she urged her followers:
“GO…DO IT …DON’T WAIT FOR ANOTHER DAY, ANOTHER HOUR, OR ANOTHER TIME…GO & DO IT…NOW!”
This was @kyrzayda_ ‘s last live on Thursday evening. Just watching her like this initially was heartbreaking …to see what this sickness did to her physically ..but it couldn’t touch her spirit. She was CLEAR on her message ..and made sure she sent it out the world …. “GO…DO IT …DON’T WAIT FOR ANOTHER DAY, ANOTHER HOUR, OR ANOTHER TIME…GO & DO IT…NOW!” 🙌🏾. I loved that she didn’t care about being “perfect” (as perfect and beautiful as her posts and pictures were) she shared ..even at her weakest moments ..she didn’t hide. To me, that was the most BEAUTIFUL part. Her strength and her courage was beautiful. I recorded this live to keep as inspiration for whenever I’m feeling down , or weak ..or find myself complaining about little things. I’m so happy I did and I’m so happy and honored to share it with the world. Thank you @kyrzayda_ for your LIGHT and ZEST for life. We’re all better because you were here. Thank you for EVERYTHING …you were graceful .. a warrior …and SLAYED till the very end. I’m sure there’s a new beginning …and you’re there happy , on a beach, and fly as ever 💛😇 #kyrzaydarodriguez #youinspireuskyrzayda
Sunday a final posthumous message was posted on Kyrzayda’s Instagram page:
You were someone who inspired so many people across the world. Not only were you an icon, you were an amazing daughter, mother and friend. Our hearts are broken to see you go. But we know you are no longer in pain and can now rest. Heaven has gained an Angel! We love you forever! – Joanne 8.18.78 – 9.9.18
Kyrzayda shared her battle with cancer from the very beginning, cluing in her audience last year when she began to suffer symptoms of the illness.
Not your typical selfie. No makeup, no pretty outfit. I listened to my body last night because something wasn’t right. I was admitted into the hospital and now they are running some tests. What I thought was bloating ended up being fluid in my lungs & stomach. I had to cancel my trip to L.A .. This is reality guys appreciate life, your health, & the people around you. Last night was one of those nights. Sometimes we hesitate to share our weakness but it’s just human. Listen to your body!!! My dad told me something wise today he said don’t share anything w people who won’t show up for you but I know you guys have the best vibes for me… Good Night dolls xo K #Godissogood ❤️ #illberightback
This beautiful platform I shared with each and one you guys has open so many opportunities for me. I have met so many wonderful people. I have grown into a businesswoman. Most importantly I proved to myself that with hard work anything is possible. I want to thank everyone who has reached out to me. I'm so humbled. Here is a little updated. Unfortunately I was diagnosed with stomach Cancer. I still don't know how to wrap my head around all this info. I know God will guide me but guys this has been the toughest challenge. I have learned so much this week … that kindness is stronger than anything, than your past and your mistakes. Thank you IG family for your prayers. I'm doing ok for now, and I will start treatment very soon. This is a new journey for me, I don't want to fall into "why me" but find ways to overcome. My family & friends have been so supportive, I’m beyond bless! For now my IG friends remember to be kind to one another! #FUCKyoucancer
Her passing prompted an outpouring of emotions from friends and fans who took to social media to mourn her. Many of them used the hashtag #YouInspireUsKyrzayda
Check out a few of the messages below:
In the midst of the celebrations my heart is so full and so heavy at the same time. I’m usually so good at expressing my feelings, but I’ve failed to come up with anything. I’m so happy she was able to see how loved she is and will be forever. I’m happy that she is now pain free and I’m happy that I was able to spend time with her. @kyrzayda_, you are loved beyond measure. Thank you for sharing your light with us. I hope you’re slaying the runways with your angel wings. Rest In Peace babe ♥️
The other day I caught myself complaining , and as I laid in bed surfing through IG feeling uninspired, unmotivated , and just bogged down by everyday life … @kyrzayda_ got on live …she was physically very weak but you could see how much she wanted to talk to her community because they meant a lot to her. She talked about not waiting to do what you want to do and to start NOW. She cried …and was short of breath and it broke my heart to watch …but in the same token I was so encouraged by her fight , and her will ..her energy …and even though we never met …to see how much her friends and family loved her said a lot. My heart goes out to you ALL….I believe your assignment has been COMPLETED ..rest EASY and in beautiful PEACE 💛 @kyrzayda_ #kyrzaydarodriguez #youinspireuskyrzayda
Let me take a moment to talk about a real STYLE CRUSH and I have virtually none… this woman embodied a TRUE Fashion sense!! Not just rockin every new high end designer item (that’s not Fashion, that’s label whoring🤷🏾♀️). Style is the ability to use imagination with little or no money and be fresh/amazing! Mixing highs and lows @kyrzayda_ KYRZAYDA RODRIGUEZ embodied that! She Bodied every look. Anyone can dress Fly with a $2000 outfit, she wore all brands not just “name” brands. True sense of style, grace and class. Simplistic and effortless. She inspired me to cut my hair off last year… BUT most importantly I contacted her to help me with my Fashion idea and she was WILLING and made herself available to advise, never got too big or “busy” to respond or assist. She made time!Only her illness kept her from it, she remained Humble to the very end. Her humility is what stood out next to her beauty + style 😍♥️. One of the Good Ones. Rest Peacefully Kyrz 🙏🏾 #Inspo #FCKCancer #RealStyle #SoHurt #HumbleSpirit Love you ♥️✨💔 (Scroll For More👈🏾) #YouInspireUsKryzayda
