Rest In Peace: Dominican Fashion Blogger Kyrzayda Rodriguez Passes Away Following Battle With Cancer

Kyrzayda Rodriguez Inspired Hundreds Of Thousands With Fashion And Battle With Cancer

Another angel has got her wings.

We’re sad to report that fashion blogger Kyrzayda Rodriguez has passed away following her battle with stomach cancer. Rodriguez inspired hundreds of thousands of people with her sense of style, grace and even the difficult moments she shared since being diagnosed.

Thursday Kyrzayda had a final Instagram Live broadcast whee she urged her followers:

“GO…DO IT …DON’T WAIT FOR ANOTHER DAY, ANOTHER HOUR, OR ANOTHER TIME…GO & DO IT…NOW!”

Sunday a final posthumous message was posted on Kyrzayda’s Instagram page:

Kyrzayda shared her battle with cancer from the very beginning, cluing in her audience last year when she began to suffer symptoms of the illness.

Her passing prompted an outpouring of emotions from friends and fans who took to social media to mourn her. Many of them used the hashtag #YouInspireUsKyrzayda

Check out a few of the messages below:

I never been impacted by anyone on social media as I did her. She fought her battle with such grace and a great attitude. She didn't let cancer get the best of her. Throughout it all she was so thankful to God. RIP, you won your battle. #youinspireuskyrzayda pic.twitter.com/JSSugQc1Aq — I'm good luv, enjoy. 🇯🇲 (@missceego) September 9, 2018

You were a warrior with a beautiful spirit. Prayers goes out to your family. May you R.I.H. @KyrzStyle #youinspireuskyrzayda pic.twitter.com/8mDWJNT5ro — Darnicia Turner (@dthaircare) September 10, 2018

Mannnn life is so precious…Thank you for your fight, you’re keen sense of making the best of everyday, regardless of circumstances. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽#youinspireuskyrzayda — alex.gotayjr (@alexgotayjr) September 10, 2018

Hit the flip for some of Kyrzayda’s inspirational moments.