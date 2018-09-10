When We All Vote: Michelle Obama Wants Women Of Color To Ensure That Black And Brown Ballots Hit The Box [Video]

Michelle Obama Speaks To Women Of Color About Voting

The 2018 mid-term elections are RIGHT around the corner and our forever First Lady Michelle Obama (along with several of her celebrity friends) is spearheading the When We All Vote campaign to ensure the voter turnout is overwhelming, especially in the minority communities.

We have so many issues that need to be addressed and voting is one of the most important tools we have to make change in our lives.

From September 22 to September 29 co-chairs and ambassadors will be traveling across America to get the word out on the importance of not only this election, but ALL elections. They all matter. VOTING matters!

The 53rd anniversary of the signing of the Voting Rights Act is upon us. Our ancestors fought tooth-and-nail for us to be able to have a say in the political process of this country that we helped build. Celebrate that struggle and sacrifice by casting your ballot!

Go to When We All Vote for more information about how YOU can help Michelle Obama in her efforts.