BBWLA: Jennifer Allegedly Spread THESE Dirty Rumors About Evelyn’s Daughter, Leaving Viewers In Shambles!

Jennifer Gets Blasted For Allegedly Spreading DIRTY Rumors About Evelyn’s Daughter Shaniece

How low can she go??? Apparently, Jennifer Williams could go all the way low when it comes to spreading rumors about “BFF” Evelyn, at least according to Malaysia and Shaunie.

Last night on “Basket Ball Wives LA”, Malaysia told Evelyn that Jennifer dragged her 25-year-old seed’s reputation through the mud. In the clip, Malaysia explains that Jen spread the rumors that Shaniece “slept around” all over Miami and had plastic surgery and that Evelyn condones her so-called behavior….

WHOA! Malaysia got SO worked up, she attempted to throw a table at “HATER” azz Jennifer.

But it doesn’t stop HERE!! There was more Jennifer allegedly said about Shaniece and Evelyn to BOTH Malaysia and Shaunie…hit the flip!!!