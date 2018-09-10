#BBWLA: Jennifer Allegedly Spread THESE Dirty Rumors About Evelyn’s Daughter, Leaving Viewers In Shambles!
Jennifer Gets Blasted For Allegedly Spreading DIRTY Rumors About Evelyn’s Daughter Shaniece
How low can she go??? Apparently, Jennifer Williams could go all the way low when it comes to spreading rumors about “BFF” Evelyn, at least according to Malaysia and Shaunie.
Last night on “Basket Ball Wives LA”, Malaysia told Evelyn that Jennifer dragged her 25-year-old seed’s reputation through the mud. In the clip, Malaysia explains that Jen spread the rumors that Shaniece “slept around” all over Miami and had plastic surgery and that Evelyn condones her so-called behavior….
WHOA! Malaysia got SO worked up, she attempted to throw a table at “HATER” azz Jennifer.
But it doesn’t stop HERE!! There was more Jennifer allegedly said about Shaniece and Evelyn to BOTH Malaysia and Shaunie…hit the flip!!!
Ready for MORE??? Jennifer allegedly told Shaunie that Shaniece had to write checks to cover her mom’s bill because Evelyn was “busy” running around Miami (supposedly)
Yikes!! We’ve never heard Shaunie curse like that. Do YOU think she is telling the whole truth about Jen? Obviously these scenes had everyone SHOOK. Hit the flip to see how fans reacted to Malaysia and Shaunie’s news to Evelyn.
Continue Slideshow