The Breakfast Club: Sheryl Underwood Is Pure Comedy Discussing ‘The Talk’, Finding A Man, And New Comedians [Video]

The Breakfast Club: Sheryl Underwood Is Pure Comedy Discussing 'The Talk', Finding A Man, And New Comedians

- By Bossip Staff
Image via The Breakfast Club/YouTube

Sheryl Underwood Interview On The Breakfast Club

Sheryl Underwood is good energy personified and she didn’t not disappoint on her appearance on The Breakfast Club today.

She comes right out the gate shooting multiple shots at the producer before discussing the new season of “The Talk” in addition to her search for a man and new comedians.

Good morning!

