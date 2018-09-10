Bye RHOA! Kenya Moore Reportedly Filming Baby Special About Her Tummy Full Of Twirl

Kenya Moore Filming Baby Special?

Although you won’t see her on RHOA, Kenya Moore fans might be able to see their queen and her tummy full of twirl on TV. As previously reported Kenya was reportedly offered a 90% pay decrease on the Bravo show that she turned down. She also added that she has “options” in case Bravo execs don’t come to their senses.

Now Kenya’s teasing that one of those “options” came through and she’s shooting something else, reportedly a special focused on her burgeoning baby bump.

See the crib in the background?

She’s also hinting that baby Twirl could be coming sooner than we think, she recently said that her baby would be here “pretty soon” in a throwback photo of her holding her cousin.

Would you tune in to a Kenya Moore baby special?