SOTC: Remy Ma Tells Joe Budden He’s “Mad Pu**y And Scared To Death” Of Eminem’s Angsty White Bars

Joe Budden And Remy Ma Talk Eminem Diss on Revolt’s State Of The Culture

Joe Budden‘s new Revolt show, State Of The Culture, is set to air online today at 5pm EST. Furthermore, co-host Remy Ma is a national treasure and should be protected as such.

Scottie Beam gave us a preview of tonight’s episode via Twitter and in the clip Remy pulls NO punches when telling Joe that he wants NO smoke with Slim Shady…

Oh, this is gonna be GOOD.