Straaaaait Positivity: Safaree Hosts Brooklyn Back To School Drive

Tommorow we helping the Kids and encouraging Education. pic.twitter.com/ggDSasu7xE — @IAMSAFAREE (@IAMSAFAREE) September 7, 2018

Safaree Hosts Back To School Drive

Safaree is doing good in his hood. The Stunt Gang rapper recently held a back to school drive in his hometown of Brooklyn.

“I always said if I ever got any type of fame and money I would do things like this and put my money where my mouth is,” wrote Safaree on Instagram.

Safaree had a busy weekend, in addition to hosting a back to school drive, he also walked in Toure Designs’ New York Fashion Week fashion show.

Are you feeling his get up? It definitely highlights the features the ladies are looking for…

We see you Safaree!