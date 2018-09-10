Straaaaait Positivity: Safaree Hosts Brooklyn Back To School Drive
Safaree is doing good in his hood. The Stunt Gang rapper recently held a back to school drive in his hometown of Brooklyn.
“I always said if I ever got any type of fame and money I would do things like this and put my money where my mouth is,” wrote Safaree on Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
I always said if I ever got any type of fame and money I would do things like this and put my money where my mouth is. To do it in my hometown of Brooklyn was surreal! So many families showed up and left happy and with what they needed! This Was An Amazing Event. I Am Overwhelmed With Gratitude And Love. #StuntGangCares Presented @iamsafaree 1st Annual Back To School Drive Thank You To All Of Our Sponsors, Volunteers, And Everyone That Came Out To Support. The Love From The Community Was Amazing. Thank you @snapsnyc I couldn't have done this w/o you! Thank You K140 For Everything. 🎥: @shotzlikemike #Safaree #StuntGang #SnapsNYC #BackToSchool
Safaree had a busy weekend, in addition to hosting a back to school drive, he also walked in Toure Designs’ New York Fashion Week fashion show.
View this post on Instagram
My 1st time walking a fashion show & I opened & closed it!! Thank you @touredesigns for always being a inspiration in this fashion game and salute my brother @messiahstylist for just being the Fur gawd!!! STRAITTTTT.. Walk it like i talk it. Salute @theonlyjasonlee @bobbylytes for pulling up ‼️‼️‼️ #safaree #stuntgang
Are you feeling his get up? It definitely highlights the features the ladies are looking for…
We see you Safaree!