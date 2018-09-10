Nicki Minaj Blasts Postpartum Bardi With Flex Bombs Aplenty On Latest Episode Of #QueenRadio

“I’m not one of these b*tches in the strip club, and I’m not a b*tch on a reality show. And my money is very long, too.” –Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj Addresses Cardi B Brawl On Queen Radio

The post-Bazaar-brawl episode of Nicki Minaj’s Queen Radio show has finally aired…and as expected, it was packed to the brim with shade, criticism, and outright insults directed at Cardi B.

Nicki went in on the shoe-tosser, claiming that Cardi “has built her career off of sympathy and payola,” and is a “disgusting pig” who doesn’t even know who she’s mad at anymore. Nicki even indicated that as much as Cardi claims that Nicki has been shooting daggers at her career, Cardi herself is the one who has advised certain male rappers against to work with Nicki in an effort to stop HER progress.

She described the violent encounter as “something so mortifying and so humiliating to go through,” claiming that Cardi’s supposed reasoning for the attack — that Nicki liked a comment critiquing Cardi’s parenting of baby Kulture — was complete BS. She asserted that talking about kids is not her style, and she frankly doesn’t care enough about anyone’s style of parenting to even go there:

“I could not believe how humiliated it all felt because we…how we made ourselves look…I wanna say that I would never discuss anyone’s child and it’s so sad for someone to pin that on me. I would never talk about anyone’s child or parenting. I don’t care about anyone’s parenting. I don’t give a sh*t.

Onika Tanya Maraj would never speak ill of anyone’s child. I am not a clown. That’s clown sh*t.”

She also spent a great deal of the show talking indirectly about Cardi allegedly having two NY strippers beaten on her behalf over Offset’s supposed cheating, instead of focusing on the new life she just gave birth to. She even insinuated that Cardi may be suffering from postpartum depression, which she said is “nothing to play with.”

“You calling black women roaches, you getting girls beat up because of what your man doing. Real b*tches never do that. You never attack the woman. You take that up with your f*cking man. Sometimes a woman is so in love, that she doesn’t even know WHO she’s mad at anymore. But you sent MEN to attack these two women. The Lord gave you a blessing and the only thing on your mind once you gave birth was to attack people and stop their bags.”

Nicki even let it be known that she gave Cardi some direct advice on avoiding an outburst of this nature.

I just felt so embarrassed. This is not supposed to happen. People who didn’t listen to this show today will take bits and pieces of what they see and not even know what I actually meant…but this is coming from a place of “don’t you know how blessed you really are?” 10-15 years ago, we couldn’t even get IN to these places. Even the reason you claim you did it, you end up looking stupid. I told her to her face, “You’ve gotta get thick skin babygirl. If you give people this much power over you, they’ll know how to push your buttons and they’ll drive you f*cking crazy! Be happy with your blessings. They’re overflowing.”

Nicki had her friends Rah Ali and Brooke Bailey chime in as well on when a woman should fight another woman, and had frequent bombs and commentary dropped by Funkmaster Flex as well.

Did you listen to Queen Radio today? What do you think of what Nicki had to say about Cardi??

Getty/Splash