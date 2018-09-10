What The Master Splinter?! A Rat Pulls The Fire Alarm And Clears Out Entire D.C. Condo Building

Rat Pulls Fire Alarm In D.C. Condo Building

We’ve seen some WILD s#!t in our day. Animals have found a way to do things that we never could have imagined they could. But this…this takes the cake…or the cheese rather.

We came across this story on NBCWashington and we’re still having a really hard time believing it happened.

A rat pulled a fire alarm in D.C., causing the evacuation of an entire condo building.https://t.co/np5ko0flFN pic.twitter.com/e2qLFZWfxL — NBCWashington (@nbcwashington) September 9, 2018

You’d think this would happen in New York, but alas, D.C. is now the vermin champion of the world.