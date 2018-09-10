Dude–Where is My Publicist? Tinashe To Compete On Season 27 Of ‘Dancing With The Stars’

Tinashe Announced As Competitor For DWTS Season 27

Well this news is….unexpected.

A new crop of celebrities are getting ready to put on their dancing shoes and join the cast over at Dancing With the Stars for the show’s 27th season, and according to reports from Us Weekly, Tinashe is going to compete.

The 25-year-old rose to fame in 2014 when her debut single “2 On” landed at No. 24 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100. For a lot of onlookers and fans, the Lexington, Kentucky-born singer has had some trouble reaching her full potential–her most recent project, 2018’s Joyride, debuted with less than 10,000 sales the first week.

Though she’s known most prominently for her music, Tinashe is a dancer in her own right–so she has a very good chance at being one of the shoe’s top competitors. According to E News!, she’s partnered with professional dancer Gleb Savchenko.

ABC does not comment on Dancing With the Stars casting rumors. The full cast will be announced on Wednesday, Sept. 12 on Good Morning America.

What do y’all think–is Dancing With The Stars a place where most careers go to die? Or is this a good move on Tinashe’s part so she can possibly expand to a wider audience?

Here’s what the people of Twitter had to say on the matter….. (hint: they’re not feeling it)

Tinashe is doing dancing with the stars….. dog i'm hurt. pic.twitter.com/fupPiQ5xcE — Ahmed/Sada Baby best rapper alive (@big_business_) September 10, 2018

G, Dancing With The Stars tho? She can't go on tour dawg?! @mike_nazzaro — Simone Alexa (@SimoneAlexa) September 10, 2018