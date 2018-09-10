SOTC: Watch The Entire First Episode Of Joe Budden’s Revolt TV Show “State Of The Culture” [Video]

State Of The Culture Episode 1

Joe Budden and his band of merry co-hosts, Remy Ma, Scottie Beam and Jinx, are now live as the first episode of State Of The Culture is airing online on Revolt.

The episode will air on TV (with bonus footage) tomorrow night at 10 pm EST.

Today the panel discusses Cardi B vs Nicki Minaj, the untimely passing of Mac Miller and the plethora of disses Eminem let loose on Kamikaze.

What do you think about the premiere episode? Hate it or love it?