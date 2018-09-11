Usher Herpes Accuser Quantasia Sharpton Rips Singer For Allegedly Trying To Stall STD Exposure Case (Exclusive

Quantasia Sharpton Suing Usher Over Alleged Herpes Exposure

One of the women who accused singer Usher of exposing them to the herpes virus blasted the singer for allegedly using delay tactics to try to stop the case from moving forward.

Quantasia Sharpton accused Usher of trying to get out of her herpes case against him going in front of a judge by using “dilatory tactics and failure to cooperate in scheduling a mediation,” according to her lawyer’s Sept 6. court filing, which was obtained by BOSSIP.

Sharpton’s lawyer Jivaka Candappa said in court papers that his client and Usher have blown past several proposed mediation deadlines because Usher and his legal team continue to give them the runaround.

Candappa said Usher and his lawyers have repeatedly taken up to a week to respond to emails to schedule dates and one time didn’t respond at all. He accused Usher’s lawyers of booking the “No Limit” singer for a court date that they didn’t run by him first and declined several potential mediators, according to court papers.

Most recently, Candappa said that Usher’s lawyers went back and forth about their latest proposed mediation date of Oct. 31, saying they had to secure the “necessary people” for Usher. In the end, they lost the mediation date because Usher’s lawyers took to long to confirm, Candappa said.

Sharpton’s lawyer said he’s worked hard to try to get the mediation dates on Usher’s calendar, but Usher and his legal team keep stringing him along.

Sharpton said that she and Usher had sex after a performance in Atlantic City on her birthday, but he didn’t tell her he allegedly had herpes. Usher has denied Sharpton’s allegations.

If Usher and Sharpton eventually make it to mediation but fail to reach an agreement, then the case is scheduled to head to trial early next year.

Another woman, Laura Helm, is also suing Usher for knowingly transmitting the herpes simplex virus to her. Usher has also denied Helm’s contentions and said she assumed the risk when she had consensual sex with him.