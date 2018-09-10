Tell Us Anything, Sis: Kim Kardashian Claims She HATES Having A Gargatuan Gluteus — “I Cry About It On The Daily”

Kim Kardashian Says She Hates Having Such A Big Butt

Even though her big ol’ butt is arguably 95% of the reason we even have her here to begin with, Kim Kardashian is now claiming that she hates draggin’ that XL wagon around.

Kimmy disavowed her cakes on last weekend’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. After an offhand comment on the sheer size of her derriere from her sister Kourtney, the booty-accentuating reality queen claimed that having all that azz actually gives her a case of the sads every day of her existence.

On Sunday’s episode, Kourtney said to Kim:

“Kim, when you sit down your butt looks so huge.”

Kris chimed in to let her daughter know that it wasn’t “very nice” to point this out, to which Kourtney responded:

“[Kim] likes having a big butt, I’m not saying anything offensive.”

But Kim chimed in, claiming that her XL backside actually stresses her out:

“No I don’t! I cry about it on the daily!”

Really? Ok, girl.

Do you believe that Kim, with all focus on workouts and her access to top plastic surgeons, is really dragging around extra booty meat she hates that she just won’t get rid of for whatever reason? Because we’re…skeptical.

