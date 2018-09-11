On The Party Scene: Kelly Rowland, Tiffany Haddish, & More Celebrate With Belvedere Vodka At Harper’s Bazaar ICONS

Friday night’s Harper’s Bazaar ICONS at the Plaza Hotel with Belvedere Vodka celebrated the annual ICONS issue by Carine Roitfled. Attendees included Kelly Rowland, Tiffany Haddish, Joan Smalls, Whitney Port and others, sipping on Belvedere Vodka cocktails, such as the Legacy, Rock ‘n’ Royalty, Iconic and Limited Edition throughout the night.

This year’s ICONS included a handful of legendary & stylish musicians with their kids including Kanye, North & Saint West, Mariah Carey, Monroe and Moroccan, Christina Aguilera, Summer and Max, Bruce and Jessica Springsteen, Steven and Liv Tyler, Lionel and Nichol Richie. The night ended with a special performance from Christina Aguilera, whose set included hits such as “Genie in a Bottle”, “Stronger”, and “Dirrty”. Catch gallery on the flip!