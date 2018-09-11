LHHH: A1 Vs. Ray J Had Twitter Cracking ALL The Jokes About Boo Boo The Fool

#LHHH A1: EVERYBODY HATIN ON US RIGHT NOW!!!!!! US: pic.twitter.com/7NFRyjJ5OM — MeLaNiN n A BoX🎁 (@BlaQueChic83) September 11, 2018

A1 Vs. The World

We knew this was coming. As last episode ended we saw A1 get his spider monkey on, climbing the table to fight Safaree. But by the time this week’s episode ended, buddy was trying to fight Ray J. You’d want to fight people too if everyone thought your child wasn’t yours and your baby momma is out in the reality TV streets getting her freak on and you thought everyone was responsible.

A1 is really out here trying to protect his reputation and save his family. Seems stressful.

Idk why, but I just feel like A1 sleeps with a pink bonnet on and a pink sleep mask on when he goes to bed 🤷🏽‍♀️ #LHHH — 🌸P-EAZY🌸 (@Diary_of_Paris) September 11, 2018

He took his anger out on Ray J and all hell broke loose. Peep the pure comedy of it all.