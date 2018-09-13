#BBWLA Fans Can’t Stop Shading Jennifer Williams
- By Bossip Staff
“Basketball Wives” Fans Rip Jennifer Williams
This has been quite the rollercoaster year of Basketball Wives. First, everyone was torn over the low blows and hatred between Evelyn and Tami. Now the focus is on Jennifer and her shadiness. She allegedly spread some nasty rumors about Evelyn’s daughter Shaniece and is hiding her hands through the whole process.
Twitter has noticed and they absolutely are giving her the business. Is she becoming the most hated in the reality show game?
Let’s investigate…