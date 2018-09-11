Here’s What Happened When The World Saw Teairra Mari’s Reaction To Her Sex Tape Leaking
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 13
❯
❮
Teairra Mari’s Sex Tape Leak Baffles Twitter
This was a hell of an explosive episode of Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood. One of the wildest storylines revolved around Teairra Mari and Akbar. Teairra smashed the man’s truck up over his dirty dogging. However, the biggest drama came from the revelation of her sex tape. What threw everyone off was Teairra’s reaction. She was really calm as hell.
This has led to a lot of speculation…
The reactions are wild as hell. Take a look and see how everyone went ham over it all. Thoughts?