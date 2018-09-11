Here’s What Happened When The World Saw Teairra Mari’s Reaction To Her Sex Tape Leaking

This is either good editing or Teairra has been to anger management because I’m not walking away calmly from my man and his side chick after they leaked my sex tape and America has seen me with a face full of nut #LHHH — Ray Cunningham (@MissterRay) September 11, 2018

Teairra Mari’s Sex Tape Leak Baffles Twitter

This was a hell of an explosive episode of Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood. One of the wildest storylines revolved around Teairra Mari and Akbar. Teairra smashed the man’s truck up over his dirty dogging. However, the biggest drama came from the revelation of her sex tape. What threw everyone off was Teairra’s reaction. She was really calm as hell.

This has led to a lot of speculation…

He told Teairra “in my mind you still my woman” #LHHHollywood pic.twitter.com/pAYfEPO9ke — Brown Eyed Beauty (@BrwnBombshell86) September 11, 2018

The reactions are wild as hell. Take a look and see how everyone went ham over it all. Thoughts?