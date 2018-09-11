Kylie Jenner Covers UK Glamour And Says People Became “Obsessed” With Her Supersized Smackers
Another day another magazine cover for your girl Kylie Jenner. The youngest member of the Jenner-Dashian clan is the face of GLAMOUR UK’s Autumn/Winter 2018 issue. Check out some excerpts from her cover story, penned by Josh Newis-Smith, via Glamour UK below. Kylie also shared all three versions of her cover starting with this one…
She sounds off on ducking negative stories in one quote.
“So many negative things come at me all the time. Of course, it does affect me, but you develop a thick skin. Nothing has lasted so long that I haven’t gotten through it, so whenever a new bad story or rumor emerges, I know it will pass, too. Everything in life is transient.”
That’s actually pretty wise. Do you think Kylie has rightfully earned her success? Or is the negativity the result of people’s lack of respect for her and her family, who have a reputation of
stealing and popularizing trends created by black people?
Hit the flip for more from the issue.
If she hasn’t already spoken about it enough, Kylie also has a say about her lips and all the buzz they generated:
“I was super insecure about my lips. I really wanted the illusion of bigger lips, so I overlined mine like crazy, and then people started getting obsessed.”
Overlined? Is that what we’re calling it now? Thought she’d admitted to fillers a long time ago. Are we gonna just act like that never happened?
Kylie also talks about finding her purpose:
“Most importantly, the business has given me a purpose,” she tells us. I love to work, as Mom has installed such a great work ethic in all of us. If I didn’t have that, I don’t know what I would do. I get to create, it exercises my mind and I am always thinking of how to make the formulas or develop new products.”
Is she really thinking about formulas though? Let’s be real. Will the real scientist at ColourPop or whatever please speak up?
Last but not least, Kylie is still jabbering about passing on her lipstick company to her daughter.
“I work hard for Stormi and being able to pass Kylie Cosmetics onto her – if she is interested – would be such a cool thing to do.”
Do you think Kylie Cosmetics has the staying power to still be around when Stormi is fully grown? The kid is cute, we’re sure she’ll probably be a super model like Auntie Kendall or something riiiight?