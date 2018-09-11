Kylie Jenner Covers UK Glamour And Says People Became “Obsessed” With Her Supersized Smackers

Kylie Jenner Lands Autumn/Winter Cover Of Glamour UK

Another day another magazine cover for your girl Kylie Jenner. The youngest member of the Jenner-Dashian clan is the face of GLAMOUR UK’s Autumn/Winter 2018 issue. Check out some excerpts from her cover story, penned by Josh Newis-Smith, via Glamour UK below. Kylie also shared all three versions of her cover starting with this one…

She sounds off on ducking negative stories in one quote.

“So many negative things come at me all the time. Of course, it does affect me, but you develop a thick skin. Nothing has lasted so long that I haven’t gotten through it, so whenever a new bad story or rumor emerges, I know it will pass, too. Everything in life is transient.”

That’s actually pretty wise. Do you think Kylie has rightfully earned her success? Or is the negativity the result of people’s lack of respect for her and her family, who have a reputation of stealing and popularizing trends created by black people?

