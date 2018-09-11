Catwalks Not Catfights: Mary J Blige Hits The Runway And Reveals Whether She Caught Fade With Faith
Over the weekend right around the time that the internet caught wind of Cardi B’s catch fade with Nicki Minaj and Rah Ali at a NYFW major event, rumors also flew amuck that Faith Evans and Mary J. Blige had an altercation at a Diddy party in the Hamptons… The reactions were aplenty!
But it turns out the fade rumors are FALSE.
“Of course that was made up. I was shooting a movie in Louisiana . . . I just got here today,” a glamorous Blige told Page Six at the Dennis Basso NYFW show — where she also took the runway!
Blige told Page Six she never thought she’d model:
“I was a tomboy who thought about running in the streets or hopping a fence, playing basketball. I’m not gonna sit here and lie just because we at a fashion show. I just did not think about it, because I was not that girl.”
Blige talked about being true to herself on the catwalk and added that her celebrity status hasn’t granted her as much free swag as you’d think:
“I don’t need the runway to walk with a f–k-you mentality. I walk down the street with a f–k-you attitude . . . It’s not ‘F –k the world,’ but ‘This is me, and you can’t stop me from being me.’ ”
She added, “I love Fashion Week,” but, despite being a legend, “I still don’t get free stuff . . . I repeat my stuff — you just have to know where to repeat it — but it ends up all over the internet.”
Check out more from the show below: