Catwalks Not Catfights: Mary J Blige Hits The Runway And Reveals Whether She Caught Fade With Faith

Mary J. Blige Denies Fight With Faith

Over the weekend right around the time that the internet caught wind of Cardi B’s catch fade with Nicki Minaj and Rah Ali at a NYFW major event, rumors also flew amuck that Faith Evans and Mary J. Blige had an altercation at a Diddy party in the Hamptons… The reactions were aplenty!

Now if Mary J and Faith got into it, I gotta see that. Direct me to the footage please pic.twitter.com/HdDe7ZYneF — Tatyana (@tatylaflare) September 8, 2018

Wait wait. Faith and Mary J was fighting? What is going on? pic.twitter.com/K81Vqdq7zF — Ree Ree (@AwkwardlyReeRee) September 8, 2018

Where’s the video of Mary J Blige and Faith Evans fight?? Wtf is going on tonight 😩😩😩 — BLee K. (@BleesNews) September 8, 2018

Why isn't there a video of the Mary J and Faith Evans fight? pic.twitter.com/peLFGQ8D3a — Oh no she didn't! (@Mahlatse6277) September 8, 2018

Wait!!!! Mary J. Blige and Faith Evans got in a fight tonight too?!?!? Wtf is happening?!?! pic.twitter.com/sSEPXBIHUd — Isha Thorpe (@IshaThorpe) September 8, 2018

Me, when I heard Faith and Mary J Blige were scrapping pic.twitter.com/9MhxbkZ9Jf — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 8, 2018

But it turns out the fade rumors are FALSE.

“Of course that was made up. I was shooting a movie in Louisiana . . . I just got here today,” a glamorous Blige told Page Six at the Dennis Basso NYFW show — where she also took the runway!

Blige told Page Six she never thought she’d model:

“I was a tomboy who thought about running in the streets or hopping a fence, playing basketball. I’m not gonna sit here and lie just because we at a fashion show. I just did not think about it, because I was not that girl.”

Hit the flip for more from Mary about the Dennis Basso show