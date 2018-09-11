SMH: Louisiana Mayor Bans Recreation Centers From Using Nike Products & City Reacts

People Were Like “Nah”

Colin Kaepernick continues to bring out the spite in people who don’t want to see him shine. This time, the hateration is coming from a Louisiana mayor.

The day after Nike announced Keapernick as the face of their “Just Do It” campaign, Ben Zahn, the mayor of Kenner, Louisiana, issued a memo banning the purchase and use of Nike products at the city’s recreation departments and booster clubs.

The September 5 memorandum was addressed to Chad Pitfield, the director of the Parks and Recreation Department. It read, “Under no circumstances will any Nike product or any product with the Nike logo be purchased for use or delivery at any City of Kenner Recreation Facility.” The memo said everything was effective immediately, and it added that any athletic purchase made by any booster operating at any Kenner Recreation Facility has to be approved by Pitfield or his designee.

Pe-tty.

Ironically, this memo wasn’t meant to be public. According to CNN, social media got a hold of it and eventually, it landed in the hands of a few Kenner City Council members, who didn’t even know it existed until this past weekend.

“I was not made aware of this decision beforehand and it is in direct contradiction of what I stand for and what the city of Kenner should stand for,” Councilman Gregory Carroll said on Facebook. “I am 100% AGAINST this decision. I will meet with the mayor and other council members in an effort to rescind this directive. I will keep the citizens of Kenner, and the Greater New Orleans area informed as we move forward.”

Zahn released a statement on Monday, saying the ban was meant to protect the city’s taxpayers from promoting Nike’s “political agenda.” The statement also clarified that people can still wear their Nike apparel on city playgrounds and whatnot. Only recreational facilities and booster clubs can’t purchase or use them.

Either way, many folks still weren’t having it.

A protest was planned by author and event coordinator Larry Morrow in Kenner and many people came to support.

It seems the people will not be silenced…or told what to wear.