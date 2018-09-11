Be Careful: Cardi B’s Sister Hennessy Blasts Nicki Minaj—But Why’s Tamar Braxton Commenting?

Hennessy Carolina Speaks On Cardi B’s Nicki Minaj Beef

Cardi B’s outspoken little sister has something to say about Nicki Minaj. The former “Love & Hip Hop” star is weighing in on Cardi’s Fashion Week brawl that’s culminated with those scathing words from Nicki about Cardi being a “pig” who humiliated her with “upper echelon people.”

According to Hennessy while that’s all well and fine, she’s really ready to just throw hands. On her Instagram when a fan asked her why she’s not doing anything about her sis getting dragged, Hennesy responded in her comments section;

“I don’t talk I fights.”

Not only that, Hennessy shaded Nicki for allegedly supporting her blood brother Jelani Maraj. If you can remember Jelani was found guilty of predatory sexual assault on a child younger than 13.

“My sister never bailed a rapist out” when you bail a rapist out that’s called “supporting a rapist,” said Hennessy in her comments.

Well damn Hennessy!

That’s not all, one of Hennessy’s friends Tamar Braxton (who knew they even knew each other?!) is speaking out after she got dragged into the Cardi V.S. Nicki beef.

