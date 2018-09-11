Not In Front Of The White People! Nicki Minaj Is Getting Dragged For THIS Comment About Her Cardi B Scuffle

Nicki Minaj’s Latest Drag

Nicki Minaj was on her Queen Radio show on Monday again to air out some drama and spill some tea after her nasty fight with Cardi B at New York Fashion Week. Part of Nicki’s problem was that she was embarrassed. Why? Well:

“The way [these upper echelon people] passed by looking at this disgusting commotion, I was mortified … How we (and I’m going to use WE loosely) made ourselves look was mortifying.”

A lot of people took this as Nicki saying she wanted to look prim and proper for white people. Now she’s a sellout? She cares too much about what white people think? Is there some hypocrisy here? Should she care?

“She’s embarrassing us in front of white people” pic.twitter.com/RZNoHPI6x8 — Black Marlins Man 🔊 (@ampaveli) September 10, 2018

Well, Twitter went all the way with this. What do you think?