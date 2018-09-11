Not In Front Of The White People! Nicki Minaj Is Getting Dragged For THIS Comment About Her Cardi B Scuffle
Nicki Minaj was on her Queen Radio show on Monday again to air out some drama and spill some tea after her nasty fight with Cardi B at New York Fashion Week. Part of Nicki’s problem was that she was embarrassed. Why? Well:
“The way [these upper echelon people] passed by looking at this disgusting commotion, I was mortified … How we (and I’m going to use WE loosely) made ourselves look was mortifying.”
A lot of people took this as Nicki saying she wanted to look prim and proper for white people. Now she’s a sellout? She cares too much about what white people think? Is there some hypocrisy here? Should she care?
Well, Twitter went all the way with this. What do you think?