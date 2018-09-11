Unplanned Pregnancies, Brawls & Beef: Watch The Black Ink Crew Season 7 Supertrailer [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
“Black Ink Crew” Season 7 Supertrailer

The season 7 trailer of “Black Ink Crew” has been released. In it, we see Donna and the Vagina Slayer still going strong, a surprise pregnancy possibly caused by Teddy Rux, a surprise appearance from Puma and several brawls including one between O’S**t and Cease.

Will YOU be watching when “Black Ink” returns Wednesday, September 19 at 9/8c.

