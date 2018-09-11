Philadelphia Checkers Employee Gets Arrested After Allegedly Throwing Hot Grease At Drive-Thru Customer

- By Bossip Staff
Checkers Employee Allegedly Throws Hot Grease At Customer

A Checkers employee in Philadelphia has been arrested for allegedly throwing hot grease on a customer in their drive-thru early Saturday morning, according to Police.

The fast food employee and three women going through the drive-thru got into an argument over the order, which caused the incident. The women allegedly told the employee their order was wrong, but the employee working the drive-thru refused to change it.

The Checkers employee then allegedly grabbed a cup of hot grease and threw it at the women in the car after they refused to leave from the drive-thru line, according to reports from CBS Philly.

The incident reportedly happened at around 3 a.m.

Now, following this incident, the fast food employee is facing charges including aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

Checkers released a statement to CBS Philly saying the fast food chain is cooperating with police.

“This incident occurred at a franchised restaurant on Baltimore Avenue. The franchisee is taking this incident very seriously, and the manager involved is no longer with the company. That behavior was completely unacceptable, and does not represent the values of the hundreds of Checkers employees who serve our Philadelphia guests every day. The franchisee is cooperating fully with the police in their investigation,” the statement read.
