Philadelphia Checkers Employee Gets Arrested After Allegedly Throwing Hot Grease At Drive-Thru Customer

Checkers Employee Allegedly Throws Hot Grease At Customer

A Checkers employee in Philadelphia has been arrested for allegedly throwing hot grease on a customer in their drive-thru early Saturday morning, according to Police.

The fast food employee and three women going through the drive-thru got into an argument over the order, which caused the incident. The women allegedly told the employee their order was wrong, but the employee working the drive-thru refused to change it.

The Checkers employee then allegedly grabbed a cup of hot grease and threw it at the women in the car after they refused to leave from the drive-thru line, according to reports from CBS Philly.