Who’s Lying? Dallas Cop Who Murdered Botham Jean Was Heard Knocking, Yelling “Let Me In” By Witnesses Before Shooting

Amber Guyger’s Story Doesn’t Match Witnesses

Dallas officer Amber Guyger was charged with manslaughter after claiming her tiresome work schedule caused her to kill neighbor in a bizarre alleged accident.

Now more details are being released on the fatal shooting of 26-year-old Botham Shem Jean. It is clear there are massive discrepancies in what the shooter Amber Guyger claims happened and what neighbors heard. Witnesses are coming forward revealing that they heard Amber actually banging on her victims apartment door, not entering easily, as her statement alleges.

According to News One, Lee Merritt, one of the attorneys for the family, said two independent witnesses alleged they heard knocking on the door in the hallway before the shooting. One of the witnesses said right before the gunshots she heard a a woman’s voice saying, “Let me in, let me in.” This directly contradicts Guyger who at first claimed the door was locked, then said the door was unlocked, and then claimed the door was ajar.

After the gunshots, one of the witnesses said she heard a man’s voice saying, “Oh my God, why did you do that?” Merritt believes that sentence was Jean’s final words.

